BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Feb 27 Hong Kong's stock exchange operator plans to launch in the first half of 2017 a public consultation on a new listing venue for companies with different voting rights, Chief Executive Charles Li said on Monday.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) also plans to review its Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) at the same time, Li said at a news conference.
The consultation would take into consideration opinions of market participants and the securities regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).
HKEX and the SFC clashed in the exchange's previous efforts to allow companies with different voting rights to list on its main board. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, May 29 Wage growth in the euro zone will come, albeit with a lag, and generate more underlying inflation if the bloc's economic upswing continues, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.