HONG KONG, March 27 The Hong Kong stock exchange
will consult with the market on whether or not to launch
weighted voting rights, Charles Li, the CEO of the exchange said
on Monday.
In January, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
said the bourse is proposing to launch a new listing venue that
would allow companies with different voting rights to go public
in the city, in a bid to remain a global listings powerhouse.
Hong Kong, which was the world's biggest IPO venue last
year, has been struggling to attract new companies, with the
bulk of the those listing from property and financial sectors.
Li was speaking at the annual Credit Suisse Asian Investment
Conference in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Randy Fabi)