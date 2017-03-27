* MSCI consultation process hints at compromise
* World's biggest IPO venue struggling with new listings
* Years away from implementing an identity trading system
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, March 27 Hong Kong Stock Exchange CEO
Charles Li said a new consultation process initiated by global
index provider MSCI suggested a compromise or interim solution
to a lengthy wrangle to get Mainland China shares included in
its emerging markets index could be found.
"You don't really want to do that unless you've decided
there is a greater likelihood of some kind of action," Li said
on Monday at the annual Credit Suisse Asian Investment
Conference in Hong Kong.
While MSCI did not include mainland shares in its widely
tracked emerging markets index for the third year running in
2016, market watchers are slightly more optimistic about a
favourable outcome this year.
Li said he would consult market participants on whether or
not to launch weighted voting rights which offer voting
characteristics tailored to different classes of shares.
Li noted the Hong Kong exchange was years away from
implementing a mainland-style "identity trading" system, in
which the beneficial owner of shares traded on the exchange has
to be known to or identifiable by the exchange, unlike the
current system where investors can remain anonymous via nominee
accounts held for them by others.
Hong Kong brokers currently only provide information on
client activity only when requested by authorities.
In January, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
said the bourse was proposing to launch a new listing venue that
would allow companies with different voting rights to go public
in the city, in a bid to remain a global listings powerhouse.
Hong Kong, which was the world's biggest IPO venue last
year, has been struggling to attract new listings. Its previous
efforts to allow companies which had shares with different
voting rights on to its main exchanges failed to get support
from regulators.
(Writing by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Randy Fabi and Eric
Meijer)