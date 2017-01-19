HONG KONG Jan 19 The Hong Kong stock exchange is proposing to launch a new listing venue that would allow companies with different voting rights to go public in the city, in a bid to remain a global listings powerhouse.

Charles Li, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), made the proposals at the exchange's annual media lunch on Thursday.

HKEx's previous efforts to allow companies with different voting rights to list on its main board failed to get support from Hong Kong's securities regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)