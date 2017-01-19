HONG KONG Jan 19 The Hong Kong stock exchange
is proposing to launch a new listing venue that would allow
companies with different voting rights to go public in the city,
in a bid to remain a global listings powerhouse.
Charles Li, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
(HKEx), made the proposals at the exchange's annual
media lunch on Thursday.
HKEx's previous efforts to allow companies with different
voting rights to list on its main board failed to get support
from Hong Kong's securities regulator, the Securities and
Futures Commission.
