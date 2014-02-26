BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
HONG KONG Feb 26 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing expects London Metal Exchange trading fees to rise in 2015, the chief executive of the world's fourth largest exchange said on Wednesday.
Charlies Li was speaking after the company reported a lower than expected 11 percent rise in annual earnings, as a recovery in stock trading volumes last year was offset by increased expenses from the LME.
HKEx bought the LME in 2012 for $2.2 billion. (Reporting By Lawrence White and Melanie Burton; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Tom Hogue)
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)