HONG KONG Feb 26 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing expects London Metal Exchange trading fees to rise in 2015, the chief executive of the world's fourth largest exchange said on Wednesday.

Charlies Li was speaking after the company reported a lower than expected 11 percent rise in annual earnings, as a recovery in stock trading volumes last year was offset by increased expenses from the LME.

HKEx bought the LME in 2012 for $2.2 billion.