LONDON Jan 15 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
said on Tuesday it will introduce Asian time-zone
price discovery and clearing on the London Metal Exchange.
The move was unveiled in the exchange's 2013-15 strategic
plan, along with plans to establish an LME-licensed warehouse
network in China, the potential to extend the LME's production
suite into the Hong Kong market.
Introducing a third, earlier, round of trading sessions is
the biggest shift in the way the 135-year old LME operates since
the launch of its electronic platform over a decade ago, and
would run counter to the global industry trend toward shutting
down trading pits in favor of faster, cheaper electronic
platforms.