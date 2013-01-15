HONG KONG/LONDON Jan 15 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing said on Tuesday it will introduce Asian
time-zone price discovery and clearing on the London Metal
Exchange (LME), in a move that could hold off competition from
its Shanghai rival.
The initiative was unveiled by Chief Executive Charles Li in
the exchange's 2013-15 strategic plan in Hong Kong, along with
plans to establish an LME-licensed warehouse network in China
and potential to extend the LME's production suite into the Hong
Kong market.
Introducing a third, earlier, round of trading sessions is
the biggest shift in the way the 135-year old LME operates since
the launch of its electronic platform over a decade ago, and
runs counter to the global industry trend toward shutting down
trading pits in favor of faster, cheaper electronic platforms.
An Asian session is the most concrete effort yet to increase
business from Asian investors since the LME extended electronic
Select trading hours in 2006 and introduced Asian reference
prices in 2011.
The LME has seen its share of the global copper futures
market eroded by both the Shanghai Futures Exchange, where
Chinese speculators are active, and CME Group, whose
active electronic platform and familiar futures structure has
attracted high-frequency traders.
Li said HKEX would expand the LME's offerings by lowering
barriers to trading from Asia, extending the LME's warehouse
network in the region, particularly mainland China and
developing Asian time zone clearing and possibly Asian time zone
price benchmarks and developing renminbi clearing.
"When China begins exporting capital, that's when they'll
want to talk on their terms," Li told a presentation in Hong
Kong. "That's why we need to be ahead of that by allowing for
Asian trade of commodities, in an Asian time zone."
HKEX will also use the LME's status as the world's biggest
metals marketplace to extend HKEX's commodity platform into
ferrous metals, such as iron ore, coking coal and energy, Li
said.
"We need to extract the value that LME can bring to us," Li
said. "As a metaphor, we need to extract $10 from every $1 we
put into LME."
HKEX, the world's No.2 exchange operator by market value,
paid $2.2 billion for the LME last year, as it seeks to expand
beyond its traditional business in equities trading.
Li has hailed the acquisition as "transformational", giving
the Hong Kong bourse operator access to the LME, but has come
under pressure to justify the high price tag.
HKEX's share price has risen almost 30 percent since
mid-October last year, compared with a 10 percent rise in the
Hang Seng Index