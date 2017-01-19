(Updates with details throughout)

HONG KONG Jan 19 The Hong Kong stock exchange plans to launch a U.S. dollar-denominated, cash-settled iron ore futures contract in Hong Kong this year, it said on Thursday, as the bourse aims to compete with U.S. and Asian rivals.

The iron ore contract would be linked to an index, and the launch is subject to regulatory approval, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) said in a statement.

It also said it is considering listing a hot-rolled coil steel product on the London Metal Exchange.

The exchange said it was keen to build on the success of the LME's steel scrap and rebar contracts since they have grown in volume.

The exchange said it is continuing to seek all the necessary approvals to operate its spot commodities trading platform in Qianhai, the free trade zone in the city of Shenzhen, just north of Hong Kong.

"Once the Qianhai platform is up and running, we will look at ways to connect it with the LME, to provide new opportunities to players active in both the mainland's domestic markets and international markets," it said.

It said it had largely completed development of IT systems, had started internal testing and was in talks with "leading warehouse companies on the mainland about potential partnerships".

