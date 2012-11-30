HONG KONG Nov 30 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd said on Friday it planned to sell up to
HK$7.75 billion ($1 billion) worth of new shares, to raise
capital to fund its takeover of the London Metal Exchange (LME).
Hong Kong Exchanges said in a statement that it will sell
65.705 million new shares at HK$118 each, representing a 5.45
percent discount to the previous close.
Hong Kong Exchanges is tapping equity markets after
receiving approval on Thursday from Britain's Financial Services
Authority for the acquisition of LME. ($1 =
7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)