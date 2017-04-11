(Corrects to specify June or July, not early July)

HONG KONG, April 11 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd plans to launch Hong Kong and London gold contracts by June or July this year, Chief Executive Charles Li said on Tuesday.

The bourse planned to launch trading in two separate London and Hong Kong gold contracts to "coincide with" the 20th anniversary of the British handover of Hong Kong back to China, Li told a conference.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Richard Pullin)