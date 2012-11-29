HONG KONG Nov 29 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd launched on Thursday an up to $800
million stock offering, tapping equity markets within minutes
after receiving approval from Britain's Financial Services
Authority for its proposed $2.2 billion acquisition of the
London Metal Exchange.
The company is offering new shares in a range of
HK$116.1-HK$119 each, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication,
reported, citing a term sheet of the deal. The price is
equivalent to a discount of up to 7 percent to Thursday's close
of HK$124.80.
Deutsche Bank AG and UBS AG were hired
to manage the share sale, IFR added.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Matt Driskill)