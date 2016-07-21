HONG KONG, July 21 The Hong Kong Exchanges &
Clearing Limited said on Thursday it had received
regulatory approval to provide clearing for cross currency swaps
(CCS) and it plans to launch the service in August.
OTC Clearing Hong Kong Limited (OTC Clear), a subsidiary of
the Hong Kong bourse, will initially provide clearing for swaps
in the USD/CNH currency pair, the HKEx said in a statement on
its website.
It will be the first international clearing house to provide
clearing for USD/CNH CCS.
The CCS are traded actively in Hong Kong, where they are
often used by issuers of offshore yuan bonds, also known as dim
sum bonds, to swap proceeds into another currency.
"This launch is an important milestone for HKEx and OTC
Clear that illustrates our ambitions in FIC (fixed income and
currency) and our opportunities as the RMB becomes a more
international currency," said HKEx chief executive Charles Li.
OTC Clear provides a Payment versus Payment - or PvP -
settlement solution through the Real-Time Gross Settlement
system operated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, which
eliminates settlement risk.
There has been a growing push by the HKEx to diversify its
revenue streams due to weak stock markets. Chinese stocks are
among the worst performing in Asia this year.
The HKEx and Thomson Reuters in June launched a series of
renminbi indexes which measure the intraday performance of the
yuan against a basket of currencies. The bourse also
planned to introduce more yuan currency futures and options.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)