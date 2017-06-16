* HKEX proposes third board for 'new economy' companies
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting
rights
* Proposal allows HK to make play for U.S. secondary
listings
* Consultations likely to stoke corporate governance fears
By Elzio Barreto and Michelle Price
HONG KONG, June 16 The Hong Kong stock exchange
unveiled a long-awaited proposal for a new stock listing board
on Friday that will offer special voting rights and waive
profitability requirements, in a drive to attract firms which
typically choose New York over the Hong Kong bourse.
The proposal would allow Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
(HKEX) to make a play for secondary listings from
Chinese firms such as Alibaba Group and Baidu Inc
that have been drawn to New York due to less stringent
rules on profitability and share structures.
The HKEX said the move was necessary to increase its
exposure to new high-growth sectors, but the proposal is likely
to stoke renewed fears over corporate governance standards
following a series of scandals and short-sell attacks in the
financial hub.
"The opening up of our market to secondary listings of
Chinese companies is a big part of what we aim to do," Charles
Li, chief executive of HKEX told a news conference on Friday.
"There's no reason why Hong Kong can't become a secondary
listing market for major U.S. companies."
The proposed new board would exclusively list 'new economy'
companies in sectors such as internet and biotech. There would
be a "pro" segment for start-ups with no financial track record
open only to professional investors, and a "premium" segment for
established companies accessible to all investors, the bourse
said.
Both segments would allow weighted voting rights and waive
rules that have prevented Chinese companies already listed in an
overseas markets to pursue a secondary listing in Hong Kong.
The proposal follows the high profile loss of Alibaba's
record $25 billion IPO to the NYSE in 2014 after the HKEX was
unable to grant the company dual class shares - sparking a
fierce debate over Hong Kong's ability to attract Chinese tech
listings.
Despite being home to one of the world's largest technology
companies by market value, Tencent Holdings, Hong Kong
has failed to attract a significant volume of listings from
software makers, online businesses and other fast growing firms.
Tech firms' fundraising accounted for an average 2.5 percent
of all Hong Kong IPOs since the global financial crisis compared
with 13.6 percent at the NYSE, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The Hong Kong securities regulator in 2015 rejected a HKEX
proposal to introduce dual class shares to the main board, but
the HKEX hopes by restricting them to a specific segment it may
have more success persuading the SFC this time round.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE FEARS
The proposals come, however, amid intense debate over
corporate governance problems in the Hong Kong market, following
a series of scandals at companies including Hanergy Thin Film
and Huishan Dairy.
The HKEX on Friday attempted to address some of these
concerns by tightening listing rules for its Growth Enterprise
Market (GEM), or second board, which has seen high levels of
price volatility due to very concentrated shareholdings.
Bankers and corporate governance experts said the new board
may still struggle to attract new economy companies while at the
same time lowering corporate governance standards in the city.
"The GEM has not been a great success and we have doubts
about the third board," said Jamie Allen, secretary general of
the Asian Corporate Governance Association.
"The feedback we get is that companies want to be on the
main board and have a premium listing - and we remain against
dual class shares as we fear this could be the thin end of the
wedge," he added.
The new board would need additional safeguards to protect
investors, including greater accountability for directors and a
tougher delisting regime, said Nelson Tang, partner at Hogan
Lovells in a statement.
The consultation closes on Aug. 18 and the exchange hopes to
finalise the new rules by 2018.
($1 = 7.8001 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; reporting and writing by Michelle
Price; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Elaine Hardcastle)