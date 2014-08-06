HONG KONG Aug 6 Lingering tax and rights
problems related to the opening of reciprocal stock exchange
access between Hong Kong and Shanghai will be resolved before
the October launch of the programme, Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd Chief Executive Charles Li said at a
press conference on Wednesday.
Regulators, brokers and engineers in Hong Kong have been
working flat out to try and meet that deadline, amid concerns
that differing legal regimes and tax rules between the two hubs
could delay the launch.
HKEx earlier posted a small increase in second-quarter net
profit, as higher listing fees offset weaker share trading
volumes.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Michael Urquhart)