Ltd (HKEX) on Wednesday said quarterly profit fell 9
percent due to a decline in trading volume, in a sign that
subdued global markets and depressed commodities prices are
having an impact on the city's bourse.
The operator of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange reported net
profit of HK$1.43 billion ($184 million) for January-March. That
compared with the HK$1.40 billion average of 20 analyst
estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Average daily turnover on the exchange fell 23 percent from
a year earlier to HK$50.7 billion, as fear over China's economic
outlook and unfavourable global macro-economic indicators led to
"subdued market conditions, both locally and globally," HKEX
said in a statement.
Depressed commodities prices globally resulted in a 9
percent on-quarter decline in the trading of metals contracts on
the London Metal Exchange, HKEX's British subsidiary.
HKEx's share price has fallen nearly 7 percent so far this
year, versus a 9 percent decline in the benchmark index.
