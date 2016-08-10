* Trading across several market segments down

* Poor economic conditions, Brexit depressing activity (Adds details of results)

HONG KONG Aug 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd's (HKEX) second-quarter net profit slumped 38 percent as falling trading volumes pushed down fees for buying and selling shares and commodities contracts.

The operator of the Hong Kong stock exchange posted a net profit of HK$1.56 billion ($201.14 million) for April-June, according to a Reuters calculation based on a statement from HKEX. One analyst had forecast a profit of HK$1.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Average daily turnover on the stock exchange for the first half of 2016 was HK$67.5 billion, down 46 percent compared with the year-ago period when trading on the bourse surged dramatically, driven by a broader rally in China shares during the second quarter.

This year, however, fears over China's economic outlook and unfavourable global macro-economic indicators exacerbated by Britain's vote to leave the European Union have depressed trading in cash and commodities, the HKEX, Asia's biggest exchange operator by market value, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Considerable uncertainty surrounding the UK's EU referendum (Brexit) also intensified market volatility and dampened market activity," HKEX said.

The London Metal Exchange (LME), an HKEX subsidiary, saw a 9 percent decline in average daily trading of metals contracts during the same period, as metal prices fell, the bourse said.

HKEX's share price has fallen nearly 2.3 percent so far this year, versus a 2.5 percent rise in the main Hong Kong benchmark . ($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)