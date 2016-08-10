* Trading across several market segments down
* Poor economic conditions, Brexit depressing activity
HONG KONG Aug 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
Ltd's (HKEX) second-quarter net profit slumped 38
percent as falling trading volumes pushed down fees for buying
and selling shares and commodities contracts.
The operator of the Hong Kong stock exchange posted a net
profit of HK$1.56 billion ($201.14 million) for April-June,
according to a Reuters calculation based on a statement from
HKEX. One analyst had forecast a profit of HK$1.35 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Average daily turnover on the stock exchange for the first
half of 2016 was HK$67.5 billion, down 46 percent compared with
the year-ago period when trading on the bourse surged
dramatically, driven by a broader rally in China shares during
the second quarter.
This year, however, fears over China's economic outlook and
unfavourable global macro-economic indicators exacerbated by
Britain's vote to leave the European Union have depressed
trading in cash and commodities, the HKEX, Asia's biggest
exchange operator by market value, said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"Considerable uncertainty surrounding the UK's EU referendum
(Brexit) also intensified market volatility and dampened market
activity," HKEX said.
The London Metal Exchange (LME), an HKEX subsidiary, saw a 9
percent decline in average daily trading of metals contracts
during the same period, as metal prices fell, the bourse said.
HKEX's share price has fallen nearly 2.3 percent so far this
year, versus a 2.5 percent rise in the main Hong Kong benchmark
.
($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)