HONG KONG, March 5 Hong Kong's stock exchange
operator reported on Wednesday a 14 percent increase in annual
profit as expected, with disappointing trading on the stock
connect with Shanghai launched in November capping profit growth
from the program.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, as it is
formally known, reported a net profit for 2014 of HK$5.17
billion ($666.64 million), in line with analysts' expectations
according to Thomson Reuters data.
HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li has banked on the stock
connect program, which allows investors in mainland China to buy
Hong Kong shares and vice versa, to boost falling trading
volumes in the financial hub.
Daily trading volumes via the scheme, however, have remained
lacklustre, due mainly to regulatory and technical hurdles that
make the scheme unappealing to many institutional investors.
The exchange's shares have risen 3 percent this year,
underperforming the city's benchmark Hang Seng index.
