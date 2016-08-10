HONG KONG Aug 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
Ltd HKEX said second-quarter net profit slumped 38
percent as falling trading volumes pushed down fees for buying
and selling shares and commodities contracts.
The operator of the Hong Kong stock exchange reported a net
profit of HK$1.56 billion ($201.14 million) for April-June,
according to a Reuters calculation based on a statement from
HKEX. One analyst had forecast a profit of HK$1.35 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)