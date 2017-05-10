HONG KONG May 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
Ltd (HKEX) on Wednesday said first quarter profit
jumped 20 percent year-on-year due to an uptick in core
services, including trading and listing fees.
The operator of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange reported net
profit of HK$1.72 billion ($220.92 million) for January-March.
That compared with an analyst estimate of HK$1.48 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Average daily turnover on the exchange increased by 2
percent from a year earlier to HK$74.3 billion amid an uptick in
market sentiment, the bourse said, while listing fees rose 9
percent to HK$201 million.
Profits were also buoyed by a one-off interest payment of
HK$55 million from the liquidators of Lehman Brothers Securities
Asia Limited.
Trading of metals contracts on the London Metal Exchange,
HKEX's British subsidiary, fell 5 percent quarter-on-quarter.
HKEX's share price has risen nearly 5 percent so far this
year, versus a 12 percent increase in the benchmark index.
($1 = 7.7855 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Randy Fabi)