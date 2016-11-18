Nov 18 A long-awaited stock trading link between Hong Kong and Shenzhen will go live "in a few more days," Charles Li, the chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, said on Friday.

The launch will extend an existing trading link between Hong Kong and Shanghai, allowing foreign investors to trade stocks in Shenzhen, the world's second-busiest exchange, from Hong Kong. (Reporting by Stefanie McIntyre; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)