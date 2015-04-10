HONG KONG, April 10 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd (HKEx) expects it will "substantially
increase" quotas for the stock connect program between Hong Kong
and Shanghai, HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said on Friday.
The exchange could boost the current quotas, which cap how
much mainland investors can buy Hong Kong stocks and vice versa
under the trading link, by more than 20 or 30 percent, Li said
at a media briefing in Hong Kong.
Li did not give a precise date for when the quotas would be
raised.
Chinese investors for the first time on Wednesday used the
entire 10.5 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) daily quota
for buying Hong Kong stocks, boosting turnover under the
Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect to a record.
