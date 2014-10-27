* Scheme had been expected to go live on Oct 27
* HKEx CEO says "not in loop" on timing
* Financial stocks hit on both bourses
* Adds to patchy record on China's financial reforms
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Oct 27 The stalled link-up between
the Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses hit financial stocks on both
exchanges on Monday, left investors in the dark about the
scheme's future and raised more questions about Beijing's patchy
record on delivering reform.
The Stock Connect had been expected to go live on Monday,
but banks and asset managers complained last week that the
scheme rules were unclear, and on Sunday Charles
Li, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
, said it had not received regulatory approval.
That will have come as a blow to banks and brokers that have
been hiring traders for what BNP Paribas has estimated could
generate more than $3 billion a day in extra trading by giving
outside investors direct access to mainland Chinese stocks.
Li said he was "not in the loop" about when it might happen
and could not say which agency on the mainland was ultimately
responsible for giving the green light.
MSCI, which compiles global stock indexes, said a
significant delay in the scheme, which had been hailed as a
milestone in the opening up of China's capital markets, could
stop it adding China stocks to its emerging markets index
. That in turn would limit the range of
investors willing or able to invest in Chinese stocks.
Jack Wang, deputy chief marketing officer at China CSOP Asset
Management based in Hong Kong, told Reuters that investors had
invested a lot of money preparing for the scheme and needed
greater clarity from the Chinese government on timing of the
scheme. The Hong Kong and Chinese governments had said in April
they were looking for a launch within six months.
"From a client perspective, they definitely want to see a
clearer picture ... You can keep people guessing for half a
year, but you can't keep people guessing for five years."
The delay is the latest setback in China's reform drive and
casts doubt on Beijing's commitment to opening up its markets
and its willingness to relinquish control, especially as its
economic growth slows.
SHANGHAI SETBACKS
The much-hyped Shanghai free trade zone, billed as Beijing's
boldest reform in decades, has seen slow progress and a lack of
clarity on policy incentives that has frustrated many investors
more than a year after its official launch.
Companies have been reluctant to set up shop in the zone,
citing uncertainty over when the government will get around to
implementing some of the aggressive reforms promised,
undermining the city's goal of becoming a global financial
centre by 2020.
"From Shanghai's perspective we've had two setbacks, the
Shanghai Free Trade Zone and now the stock connect programme,"
said Brian Ingram, Chief Investment Officer at Russell Ping An
Investment.
Likewise, a long-awaited programme that would allow global
fund managers to distribute Hong Kong-domiciled funds in
mainland China, unveiled early last year, appears to have been
temporarily shelved.
"They are now trying to get there, but there is still a long
way to go in terms of how to communicate to the rest of the
world," said Wang.
Shares in HKEx, the world's largest listed stock market
operator, closed down 4.7 percent on Monday, and Citic
Securities and Haitong Securities were
among financial stocks down sharply on both the Hong Kong and
Shanghai bourses.
The drop in HKEx helped pull down the benchmark Hang Seng
Index about 0.7 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
lost 0.5 percent.
Some market watchers said the launch date might have been
postponed due to China's dismay over month-long pro-democracy
protests in Hong Kong, which have paralysed parts of the
financial centre.
