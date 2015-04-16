By Denny Thomas and Saikat Chatterjee
| HONG KONG, April 16
HONG KONG, April 16 For the first time analysts
are more bullish about the operator of Hong Kong's stock market
than fast-growing Chinese firms like Lenovo Group and
Tencent Holdings.
Shares in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx)
have risen about 40 percent in the past six days on an
unprecedented flood of mainland investment in Hong Kong stocks.
Average daily turnover hit a record HK$291 billion ($37.54
billion) last Thursday, nearly three times the historical
average.
The HKEx is now the world's biggest bourse operator with a
$43 billion market value, ahead of rival CME Group Inc.
Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has jumped to 45 times, while
CME trades at a P/E of 23. No company in the Hang Seng Index
matches that.
The P/E estimate is based on increased daily turnover
flowing through the rest of the year. A Reuters poll of six
analysts estimated average daily turnover of HK$103 billion for
the rest of 2015 versus HK$86 billion in the first quarter.
"This is the new normal," said Hong Kong-based Jimmy Weng, a
fund manager with Genesis Capital Investment, adding that he was
bullish on HKEx's stock.
Fund managers are stacking their chips on HKEx after Beijing
allowed institutional investors to buy discounted shares in Hong
Kong via a landmark stock pipeline scheme.
HKEx, which derives two-thirds of its profits from equity
trades, is well placed to benefit from more initiatives such as
the planned Shenzhen-Hong Kong connect scheme, and as investment
quotas for the Hong Kong-Shanghai pipeline are increased.
"With the Stock Connect Program and improved market
sentiment, it is likely to see market trading to remain robust
and it will continue to see higher volume than the past," said
Bin Shi, a portfolio manager at UBS Global Asset Management.
Investors want HKEx to stay focused on China opportunities
and not splurge its rich share price on expensive acquisitions.
In 2012, HKEx bought the London Metal Exchange (LME) for $2.2
billion, 58 times LME's adjusted earnings for the previous year.
That had caused some unease among investors early on.
"I don't think the goal is really to do any takeover. What
they really need to do is to expand the quota that will allow
both investors to go into the Shanghai stock exchange as well as
invest in Hong Kong," Weng at Genesis said.
HKEx's biggest shareholder is Hong Kong's government,
followed by Thornburg Investment Management and BlackRock
Institutional Trust.
($1 = 7.7510 Hong Kong dollars)
