HONG KONG, April 29 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEx) is in preliminary talks with Taiwan to establish a stock connect scheme like the link it recently launched with Shanghai, Chairman Chow Chung Kong said on Wednesday.

Chow said he could not give any more details about the proposed link. He was speaking at HKEx's annual general meeting in Hong Kong.

The stock connect scheme with Shanghai allows investors in mainland China to buy Hong Kong-listed shares, and vice versa.

HKEx is still waiting for regulatory approval to launch a link to the Shenzhen stock exchange, HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li told reporters at the meeting. (Reporting By Michelle Price; Writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)