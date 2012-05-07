HONG KONG May 7 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd, the world's second-biggest bourse
operator with a market value of close to $17 billion, reported a
7 percent drop in first-quarter net profit as a decline in daily
turnover hit revenue.
Net income fell to HK$ 1.15 billion ($148.16 million) from
HK$1.23 billion a year earlier, the exchange said in a statement
on Monday. The result was higher t h an a HK$1.12 billion average
estimate from six analysts polled by Reuters.
Turnover in shares traded on the exchange fell in
January-March to HK$63 billion from HK$75.3 billion a year
earlier.
HKEx, in which the government has a near 6 percent stake,
also suffered a decline in daily trading of derivatives
contracts and stock options, DBS analyst Alexander Lee said in a
research note ahead of the earnings release.
Shares in HKEx have dropped more than 18 percent in the past
11 weeks since it was named in media reports as among potential
bidders for the London Metal Exchange (LME), the world's biggest
market for trading metals such as copper and aluminium. Binding
bids for the LME are due later on Monday.
On Monday, HKEx shares ended down 1.9 percent, touching the
lowest in four months, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index
dropped 2.6 percent in a broader selloff triggered by
election results in France and Greece that sowed fresh doubt
about the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and
Chris Lewis)