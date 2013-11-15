HONG KONG Nov 15 Hong Kong's Exchange Fund,
which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted a HK$49
billion ($6.32 billion) investment gain in the third quarter of
2013, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.
The figure compared with a HK$42.4 billion investment gain
in the same period a year earlier, and an investment loss of
HK$23.2 billion in the second quarter.
The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is
under the control of the financial secretary and invests in
equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and
assets.
($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by James Pomfret and Donny Kwok; Editing by John
Mair)