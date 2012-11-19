HONG KONG Nov 19 Investment income of Hong
Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong
dollar, was HK$41.2 billion ($5.3 billion) for the third
quarter, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.
The figure compared with a net investment loss of HK$41.7
billion in the same period a year earlier.
Investment income for the first nine months stood at HK$80.1
billion.
The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is
under the control of the financial secretary and invests in
equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and
assets.
($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars)
