HONG KONG May 5 Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment income of HK$11.1 billion ($1.4 billion) in the first quarter of 2014, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

The figure compares with a HK$19.1 billion investment gain in the same period a year earlier.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Grace Li; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)