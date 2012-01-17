HONG KONG Jan 17 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Tuesday raised to 20 percent the limit on net open positions in the yuan, or bets on the currency's future movement, up from 10 percent.

Under the new requirement, all authorised institutions should restrict their yuan net open positions - whether net long or net short - to 20 percent of the size of their yuan balance sheets. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Lewis)