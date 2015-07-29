* Fund's H1 investment gain HK$20.4 bln vs HK$56.4 bln yr ago

* HKMA warns of challenging investment environment in H2 (Adds details from statement)

HONG KONG, July 29 The investment income of Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the territory's currency, fell by two-thirds in the first half of 2015 to HK$20.4 billion ($2.63 billion) due to financial market volatility, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said.

HKMA, which is the key manager of fund, also forecast on Wednesday a tough investment environment ahead.

"The global macroeconomic environment and financial markets will remain highly uncertain in the second half of the year, clouding the investment outlook," Norman Chan, the chief executive of the HKMA, said in a statement.

"As the start of the U.S. interest rate normalisation draws closer, the timing and trajectory of the U.S. rate hikes will have strong bearing on global financial markets.

"The aftermath of the Greek debt crisis, the development of the mainland equity markets and other uncertainties will likely bring continuing volatilities to the financial markets, and the investment environment will be more challenging," Chan added.

The Exchange Fund's first-half investment income was down by two-thirds compared to the HK$56.4 billion gain for the same period a year earlier.

The fund recorded investment income of HK$12.1 billion in the second quarter after first-quarter investment income was adjusted to HK$8.3 billion, the HKMA said in a note.

The fund is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

For a copy of the press release, please click: bit.ly/1MtBa4q

($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)