* Fund's H1 investment gain HK$20.4 bln vs HK$56.4 bln yr
ago
* HKMA warns of challenging investment environment in H2
(Adds details from statement)
HONG KONG, July 29 The investment income of Hong
Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the territory's
currency, fell by two-thirds in the first half of 2015 to
HK$20.4 billion ($2.63 billion) due to financial market
volatility, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said.
HKMA, which is the key manager of fund, also forecast on
Wednesday a tough investment environment ahead.
"The global macroeconomic environment and financial markets
will remain highly uncertain in the second half of the year,
clouding the investment outlook," Norman Chan, the chief
executive of the HKMA, said in a statement.
"As the start of the U.S. interest rate normalisation draws
closer, the timing and trajectory of the U.S. rate hikes will
have strong bearing on global financial markets.
"The aftermath of the Greek debt crisis, the development of
the mainland equity markets and other uncertainties will likely
bring continuing volatilities to the financial markets, and the
investment environment will be more challenging," Chan added.
The Exchange Fund's first-half investment income was down by
two-thirds compared to the HK$56.4 billion gain for the same
period a year earlier.
The fund recorded investment income of HK$12.1 billion in
the second quarter after first-quarter investment income was
adjusted to HK$8.3 billion, the HKMA said in a note.
The fund is under the control of the financial secretary and
invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other
securities and assets.
For a copy of the press release, please click: bit.ly/1MtBa4q
($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)