HONG KONG, July 29 Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted investment income of HK$50.5 billion ($6.52 billion) in the first half of 2014, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday.

The figure compared with a HK$4.2 billion investment loss in the same period a year earlier.

That means the Exchange Fund recorded investment income of HK$37.4 billion in the second quarter after first-quarter investment income was adjusted to HK$13.1 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

For a copy of the press release, please click: bit.ly/1nQcgkM ($1=7.7496 Hong Kong dollars)