HONG KONG Nov 2 Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment loss of HK$36.8 billion ($4.8 billion) for the first nine months of 2015, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

The figure compared with a HK$38.6 billion investment gain in the same period a year earlier.

The Exchange Fund recorded an investment loss of HK$63.8 billion in the third quarter after second-quarter investment income was adjusted to HK$18.7 billion, the HKMA said.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok, Stella Tsang and Teenie Ho; Editing by James Pomfret & Shri Navaratnam)