HONG KONG Dec 19 Hong Kong's de facto central
bank said it found no evidence of rigging in Hong Kong's foreign
exchange benchmark following an 18-month investigation into the
trading operations of 10 banks.
However, it identified "inappropriate" behaviour by
individual traders at Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority's findings follow a global
investigation into the $5-trillion-a-day FX market which
resulted in six major banks paying $4.3 billion in penalties to
U.S. and European regulators last month.
The FX-rate rigging scandal has sparked global outrage and
is among the largest and most extensive regulatory probes in the
history of the financial markets.
But the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday it had
found no evidence of collusion among the banks it investigated
to fix the Treasury Markets Association FX rates or the FX
benchmark fixings of other jurisdictions.
"While no rigging of Hong Kong FX benchmark fixings was
found in the investigation, we remind banks to be vigilant to
ensure the integrity of the FX market in Hong Kong," an HKMA
spokesperson said.
The HKMA began the investigation into Bank of America Merill
Lynch, Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas,
Citibank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland,
Standard Chartered Bank and UBS in the second
half of 2013 after getting information from overseas watchdogs
and the banks concerned.
The regulator identified two separate instances in which
Hong Kong traders appear to have attempted to manipulate the
price of currencies.
The HKMA said it had referred the cases to the relevant
overseas authorities and required the banks to take "appropriate
action" against the traders and review their controls.
A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank said the firm had "fully
cooperated with the HKMA's investigation and has taken action to
further strengthen its control functions. The bank will continue
to take appropriate remedial and disciplinary actions."
A spokeswoman for Standard Chartered said the bank had
already "introduced various enhanced control measures" and "will
continue to work closely with its regulators to further
strengthen its internal processes and oversight."
The investigation into more than 40 million internal and
external communications among FX traders and bank staff also
revealed "indiscretions" by traders at HSBC, Citi, BofA,
Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and RBS which may have resulted in
client information being disclosed to other banks.
A spokesman for HSBC said the bank "takes the conduct of its
staff extremely seriously and will take whatever action is
appropriate."
A spokesman for Citi said the bank "acted quickly upon
becoming aware of issues in our foreign exchange business and we
have already made changes to our systems, controls and
monitoring processes to better guard against improper behavior."
A spokesman for UBS said the bank no longer conducts FX
trading in Hong Kong but "continues to cooperate with ongoing FX
and related investigations, globally".
A spokeswoman for BNP Paribas said the bank has fully
cooperated with the HKMA and looks "to observe the highest
standards of integrity in the financial markets."
BofA and RBS declined to comment. Barclays and JP Morgan
could not be immediately reached for comment.
