HONG KONG Aug 20 Hong Kong's de facto central
bank moved to defend itself on Wednesday after a New York
regulator penalised Standard Chartered Plc for what it described
as anti-money laundering failings in its United Arabs Emirates
and Hong Kong businesses.
The New York State Department of Financial Services said on
Tuesday that it had identified deficiencies in the surveillance
system of Standard Chartered's New York branch that
failed to flag high-risk transactions relating to clients based
in the UAE and Hong Kong.
Standard Chartered has agreed to pay a $300 million penalty
and will suspend the processing of dollar-denominated payments
for high-risk business clients at its Hong Kong unit, the New
York State Department of Financial Services said.
The U.S. watchdog's allegations come at a critical time for
Hong Kong as authorities look to clean up the city's image and
clamp down on money laundering ahead of a make-or-break review
by international anti-money laundering regulators in six months.
In an unusually punchy statement, the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority said its anti-money laundering rules are in line with
international standards, and that it could not be responsible
for enforcing such rules in other jurisdictions. The U.S.
anti-money laundering rules are widely regarded as the toughest
in the world.
"This is disappointing for the regulators, given it's such a
prominent bank in the territory," said Philippa Allen, chief
executive of Hong Kong consultancy ComplianceAsia. "The
regulators have been raising standards, they have introduced new
powers to rectify some of the problems...I think we will see
prosecutions as a result of this, they are going to be under
pressure now."
The Hong Kong authorities have been working hard to restore
the city's reputation after a 2008 review by international
anti-money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force
(FATF) found several major weaknesses in the city's overall
anti-money laundering oversight.
The next FATF inspection, scheduled for March and April, is
seen as a crucial test for Hong Kong since a bad mark could
undermine its status as a financial centre.
"This doesn't look good for Hong Kong," said Keith Pogson,
senior partner, financial services, Asia Pacific at EY.
"Anti-money laundering is a very big focus of the government,
and the regulators and banks have done a huge amount of work on
this."
The HKMA said it takes anti-money laundering and
counter-terrorist financing work "very seriously", and has
doubled its supervisory resources in this area in the last two
years.
"The HKMA conducts frequent risk based examinations on banks
to ensure their compliance with these requirements," it added.
The Hong Kong government introduced new anti-money
laundering legislation in 2012. Since then, the HKMA and
the Securities and Futures Commission have stepped up scrutiny
of banks' anti-money laundering controls, according to bankers
and regulatory experts.
The FATF noted these improvements, but regulatory experts
said the city still has some way to go.
"The last FATF review wasn't favourable for Hong Kong, and
there are other issues on the table this time, including issues
around tax information. Hong Kong has to make sure it is not on
any blacklist, as this could be an economic disaster," Pogson
said.
