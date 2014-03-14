* HKMA finds no collusion between banks
* UBS says has active appropriate measures
By Michelle Chen and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, March 14 Hong Kong's de facto central
bank has rapped UBS AG for its role in the city's
benchmark lending rate fixing case and warned that it would
consider additional supervisory actions in light of the Swiss
bank's compliance failures.
Marking the end of a 15-month investigation, the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) said Friday it has found no evidence
of collusion between banks to rig benchmark lending rates after
going through messages and emails between 2005 and 2012.
But HKMA said it has uncovered material weakness in the way
UBS submitted estimated Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rates to the
city's banking association.
"The HKMA found about 100 communication records during
2006-2009, in the form of internal chat messages, which
contained change requests by several UBS traders to the UBS
Hibor submitter with a view to rigging the Hibor fixing," HKMA
said in a statement.
The traders involved no longer work at the firm, a Hong
Kong-based spokesman for UBS told Reuters, declining to say if
they had quit on their own accord or had been asked to leave.
While HKMA estimates the UBS change requests had negligible
impact on the actual outcome of the Hibor fixing, it said the
Swiss bank's failure to report its staff's misconduct to the
regulator was unacceptable.
UBS has been at the centre of global investigations into
rate rigging. It was fined $1.5 billion in December 2012 by
British and U.S. regulators for Libor manipulation, and in June
2013, was one given one of the stiffest punishments in Singapore
for attempted manipulation of currency and lending rates in the
city-state.
Evidence that UBS may have been involved in attempted rate
rigging in Hong Kong materialised in December 2012, when U.S.
financial regulators said their investigation into Libor
manipulation by UBS had found evidence of possible misconduct by
the bank in relation to Hibor.
"We have not been part of the Hibor fixing panel since 2010
and have taken appropriate steps to incorporate the HKMA's
suggested improvements into our operations," UBS said in a
statement.
The HKMA investigation was extended to include HSBC
and a number of other banks in June 2013.
HKMA said in October that it was speaking to foreign
regulators about possible manipulation of fixings in the spot
foreign exchange market.
In June 2013, Singapore's central bank reprimanded 20 banks
after it found 133 traders had been involved in attempts to
manipulate benchmark lending and currency rates in the
city-state.