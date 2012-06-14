HONG KONG, June 14 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday it would allow banks to borrow yuan term funds from a swap line against collateral, in a move that would markedly increase the source of yuan funds for cash-strapped local banks.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the situation had told Reuters earlier that Hong Kong was set to announce measures to boost liquidity in the offshore yuan market, after renminbi deposits at the city's banks fell for five months in a row.

