Jan 28 HKScan Corporation :

* Concluded statutory negotiations

* There will be a net headcount reduction of 88 positions

* Organizational changes are scheduled to be completed by end of March 2015

* Is targeting an annualized cost reduction and profit improvement in excess of 5 million euros ($5.70 million)

* Non-Recurring cost item of 1.6 million euros related to restructuring has been reported in Q4 of 2014