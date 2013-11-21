GENEVA Nov 21 The United States accused China
on Thursday of jeopardising talks on eliminating trade tariffs
on billions of dollars of technology products due to its
determination to claim dozens of exemptions.
The talks are aimed at expanding a 16-year-old World Trade
Organization agreement and updating it for the internet era,
cutting the import cost of a long list of items such as personal
computers, laptops, telephones, fax machines, computer software,
semi-conductors and many office machines.
"China's refusal to show more ambition in product coverage
under the WTO's Information Technology Agreement is
disappointing for all of the countries, companies, and workers
who stand to benefit from an expansion in information technology
trade," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said in a
comment issued from Washington.
About $4 trillion in trade is covered by the current pact,
according to the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation,
a Washington think tank that estimates an expanded agreement
could cover $800 billion in additional trade.
Chinese officials were not immediately available to comment
on Thursday. China has not publicly explained its sensitivities
about the deal nor its demand for lots of exemptions, but
officials have said they regret other members' decision to hold
up the talks on account of China.
U.S. technology groups said in May they were optimistic
about getting the deal sewn up by July. But China later weighed
in with a list of 130 products that it deemed "sensitive", and
hence worthy of exemption from the 256 items under discussion.
China has cut back its list of sensitive items several times
since and removed another eight on Monday, during two weeks of
intensive talks aimed at resolving differences in time for WTO
ministers to sign off on the pact when they meet for a
conference in Bali in early December.
China is still seeking exemptions on 59 items.
"Rather than heading toward a meaningful agreement at the
WTO Ministerial, this puts the talks at serious risk of breaking
down altogether and raises questions about China's commitment to
meet the standards of negotiations in which it seeks to
participate," Froman said.
China's concessions are only partial: instead of agreeing to
duty-free trade in sensitive products, it has moved them to a
list of tariffs that are to be phased out, often over a time
frame as long as a decade, one diplomat involved in the talks
said.
Ambassadors from countries involved in the negotiation will
meet on Thursday in a last-ditch attempt to deal with the latest
position from China, the diplomat said.
"It's really just about one country not doing what it takes
to do this deal," the diplomat said. "You need to have the
critical mass on board. You can't have free riders."
The agreement's original membership has grown to 78 over the
years, including the 28 nations of the European Union. That is
less than half of the WTO's 159 members, but still encompasses
about 97 percent of global trade in the products.
