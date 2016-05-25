PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 23
May 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 Beijing Hualu Baina Film & TV Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.08 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on May 31
* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 1 and the dividend will be paid on June 1
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iNYFGo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Jazz won auction, awarding it 10 MHZ paired spectrum in 1800 MHZ band for a total consideration of $295 million plus withholding tax of 10 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2qbJU8z) Further company coverage: