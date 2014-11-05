BRIEF-Kyorin holdings likely will see 10 percent rise in group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
Nov 5 Lundbeck :
* Solid growth of new products, positive pipeline development and financial outlook maintained
* Says financial guidance for 2014 is confirmed
* Says preliminary outlook for 2015 indicates revenue at level of or slightly below 2014
* Says following increased launch activity including expected US launch of brexpiprazole core EBIT is expected to be close to zero or slightly negative
* Q3 revenue 3.19 billion Danish crowns (Reuters poll 3.14 billion crowns)
* Q3 EBIT 94 million crowns (Reuters poll loss 161 million crowns) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 17 Arkansas has not called off its plans to begin an unprecedented series of executions on Monday despite federal and state court rulings that temporarily halted the lethal injections of eight death row inmates.