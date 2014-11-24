BRIEF-Xoma presents positive data from PTH1R monoclonal antibody program
* Xoma presents positive data from PTH1R monoclonal antibody program
Nov 24 H. Lundbeck A/S :
* Ulf Wiinberg resigns as CEO of Lundbeck
* Resignation is a consequence of Ulf Wiinberg breaching company's Code of Conduct
* Process of finding a replacement for Wiinberg will commence immediately
* Until this process is completed, Håkan Björklund will be chairman of board with extended operational responsibilities, and will in this role act as day-to-day leader of company
* Björklund has more than 30 years of experience from pharmaceutical industry, most notably from his time as president and CEO of Nycomed from 1999 to 2011
April 18 Johnson & Johnson, which is in the process of completing its $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech Actelion, reported on Tuesday quarterly revenue that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower demand for its pharmaceutical products.