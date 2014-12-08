BRIEF-Jerusalem Pharmaceuticals Q1 income rises
* Q1 net income after tax $1.6 million versus loss of $398,776 year ago
Dec 8H Lundbeck A/S :
* Said on Sunday US FDA approved the labeling update of Abilify Maintena (aripiprazole) for extended-release injectable suspension to describe new clinical data for the treatment of acutely relapsed adults with schizophrenia
* Said labeling update provides description of controlled clinical study of Abilify Maintena for treating adult patients experiencing acute relapses of schizophrenia
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae