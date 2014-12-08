Dec 8H Lundbeck A/S :

* Said on Sunday US FDA approved the labeling update of Abilify Maintena (aripiprazole) for extended-release injectable suspension to describe new clinical data for the treatment of acutely relapsed adults with schizophrenia

* Said labeling update provides description of controlled clinical study of Abilify Maintena for treating adult patients experiencing acute relapses of schizophrenia

