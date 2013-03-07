COPENHAGEN, March 7 Lundbeck A/S :
* Says Otsuka and Lundbeck expand their
existing collaboration
* Says collaboration to include promotion of Abilify
swallowable tablets, oral
solution, orally-disintegrating tablets and the intramuscular
rapid
injectable in 14 European countries.
* A once-monthly injectable form of Abilify, will be
co-promoted by Otsuka and Lundbeck in the U.S. and will start
becoming available there from March 18.
* The drug was approved for use in schizophrenia by the U.S.
FDA (Food and Drug Administration) on February 28.