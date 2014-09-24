COPENHAGEN, Sept 24 H Lundbeck A/S :
* Says the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
has accepted its and Japanese Otsuka's filing for
review of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and
as adjunctive therapy for the treatment of major depression.
* Says in the clinical programme, brexpiprazole demonstrated
improvement in symptoms in both schizophrenia and as adjunctive
therapy in major depression (MDD)
* Says July 2015 is the anticipated completion timing of the
FDA's review (based on PDUFA timeline)
* Says Brexpiprazole is a serotonin-dopamine activity modulator
(SDAM) and is believed to possess a balanced combination of
binding affinity and functional activities at multiple receptors
in the brain