COPENHAGEN, Sept 24 H Lundbeck A/S : * Says the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its and Japanese Otsuka's filing for review of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and as adjunctive therapy for the treatment of major depression. * Says in the clinical programme, brexpiprazole demonstrated improvement in symptoms in both schizophrenia and as adjunctive therapy in major depression (MDD) * Says July 2015 is the anticipated completion timing of the FDA's review (based on PDUFA timeline) * Says Brexpiprazole is a serotonin-dopamine activity modulator (SDAM) and is believed to possess a balanced combination of binding affinity and functional activities at multiple receptors in the brain