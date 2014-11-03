COPENHAGEN Nov 3 H Lundbeck A/S says: ** A head-to-head study showed that patients treated with Lundbeeck's Abilify Maintena (aripiprazole once-monthly) demonstrated a statistically significant improvement on the primary endpoint, quality-of-life measure, compared to those treated with paliperidone palmitate ** Discontinuations due to adverse events occurred in 10.8 percent of patients in the aripiprazole once-monthly group compared to 18.4 percent of patients in the paliperidone once-monthly group Source text for Eikon: