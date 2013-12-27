BRIEF-Saudi's National Medical Care secures contract from Ministry of The National Guard
* Secures 66.1 million riyals contract from Ministry of The National Guard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Dec 27 H Lundbeck A/S : * Lundbeck receives European marketing authorization for brintellix for the
treatment of adults with major depressive episodes * Approval is based on an extensive clinical program including positive efficacy data in 9 short-term studies, including one in the elderly, and one positive relapse-prevention study.
* Secures 66.1 million riyals contract from Ministry of The National Guard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Planned transfer of Implanet SA's listing to Alternext market in Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced award of a second European scientific research grant to Uscom Europe based in Budapest