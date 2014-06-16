COPENHAGEN, June 16 Denmark's H Lundbeck A/S said: * New results from the CONNECT study shows that Brintellix (vortioxetine) improves cognitive performance and function in adult patients with major depression * Brintellix 10-20 mg/day met the primary study endpoint in adult patients with major depression and showed a statistically significant improvement in cognitive performance as measured by the Digit Symbol Substitution Test versus placebo * The study results are consistent with results from previous studies of Brintellix that demonstrated an improvement in cognitive performance in adult and in elderly patients with major depression * The findings will be presented at the International College of Neuropsychopharmacology World Congress in Vancouver, Canada, on June 24 2014 Source text for Eikon: