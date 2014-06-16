COPENHAGEN, June 16 Denmark's H Lundbeck A/S
said:
* New results from the CONNECT study shows that Brintellix
(vortioxetine) improves cognitive performance and function in
adult patients with major depression
* Brintellix 10-20 mg/day met the primary study endpoint in
adult patients
with major depression and showed a statistically significant
improvement in
cognitive performance as measured by the Digit Symbol
Substitution Test versus placebo
* The study results are consistent with results from previous
studies of
Brintellix that demonstrated an improvement in cognitive
performance in
adult and in elderly patients with major depression
* The findings will be presented at the International College
of Neuropsychopharmacology World Congress in Vancouver, Canada,
on
June 24 2014
