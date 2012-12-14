Dec 14 H Lundbeck A/S : * Lundbeck receives positive opinion for approval of Selincro (Nalmefene) in

the European union * Says expects to launch selincro in a number of European markets by mid-2013 * Says European commission usually delivers its final decision within 2-3

months of the CHMP recommendation * Says Biotie eligible for up to EUR 89 million in upfront and milestone

payments plus royalty on sales