COPENHAGEN Nov 24 Ulf Wiinberg has resigned as chief executive of Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck because of a breach in company's code of conduct.

"Ulf Wiinberg's resignation is due to the fact that, in 2013, Ulf Wiinberg omitted to request and obtain prior approval from Lundbeck's Board of Directors to receive shares in the biotech company Stratified Medical Ltd. from the company's founder," Lundbeck said in a statement on Monday.

Lundbeck also said that the shares in question were in a company in which Lundbeck later invested around 19 million Danish crowns ($3.2 million).

Wiinberg said he apologised for the course of events, which he said were unintentional on his part and that he had told chairman Håkan Björklund about them himself.

"Based on these events, I have found it in both parties' best interests that I resign from my position today," Wiinberg said.

(1 US dollar = 5.9996 Danish crown) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen. Editing by Jane Merriman)