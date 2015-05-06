(Adds Chairman and analysts' comments, share price jump)
By Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN May 6 Drugmaker Lundbeck
named Kaare Schultz as its new chief a week after the respected
executive quit Novo Nordisk, a coup for the
struggling smaller firm that sent its shares up 25 percent.
The Danish firm sells drugs to treat depression and other
brain diseases and long depended on the patent protection of its
multi-billion dollar blockbuster drug called Cipralex in Europe
and Lexapro in the United States.
But the patents ran out in 2012 in the United States and
2014 in other major developed markets, leading to a slump in
sales and prompting H. Lundbeck to develop a series of drugs.
"I think he can turn the company around," said analyst Soren
Lontoft Hansen at Sydbank. "Kaare Schultz's profile from his
Novo days makes him a good fit for launching new products."
Schultz had been widely seen as heir apparent at Novo
Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker and the Nordic
region's biggest company, before stepping down on April 30 when
Novo's CEO said he would stay until 2019.
Analysts said then that Schultz had been eager to take on
the mantle of chief executive and would waste no time in finding
a top job at another company. Still, few predicted an
announcement so soon.
"He brings significant pharma experience to Lundbeck, in our
view, both commercial and operational, plus we are encouraged by
prior suggestions he may perhaps have been considered Novo's
future CEO," brokerage firm Jefferies wrote in a note.
Shares in Lundbeck surged as much as 24.8 percent after the
announcement and were up 18 percent at 1018 GMT, far
outstripping Nasdaq's main Copenhagen share index.
Lundbeck's market capitalisation is big enough to place it
in the index but the fact the Lundbeck Foundation owns 70
percent of the company precludes it from being a member.
Sydbank analyst Hansen said Schultz will face very different
challenges to those at Novo Nordisk, which has been a darling of
investors for some time and has delivered strong growth.
Lundbeck reported a loss before interest and tax of 32
million Danish crowns ($4.8 million) in the first quarter and
said it did not expect to make a core profit this year.
"His most import task is of course to see that we return to
sustainable profitability as soon as possible which means
exploring all possible avenues to increase sales," chairman
Haakon Bjorklund told Reuters.
Schultz, 53, will take up his position on May 20.
($1 = 6.6422 Danish crowns)
